The Xiaomi 13 will break the market: its power aims to be enormous

That Xiaomi has become one of the leading manufacturers in the Android phone market is undeniable. In order not to lose this position, the company intends to maintain its commitment to offering devices that, among other things, are among the most powerful on the market. And, therefore, it has been known that the Xiaomi 13 It would be the first smartphone to hit the market with a processor that would be completely different from Qualcomm.

Right now, the SoC assembler we’re talking about references the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a component that has a very high capacity in everything that has to do with information processing (including that of games and their three-dimensional graphics). But, from what it seems, it would not be very far from meeting the one who would be his substitute and that it would be part of Xiaomi’s new high-end smartphone.

In this way, the Chinese company would be ahead of almost all of its competition, such as OPPO or Samsung. The fact is that we are talking about Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2a processor that apparently would not take long to become definitively official and of which some details have been known, such as that it would have a core with X3 architecture that would make it a beast in terms of work capacity.

Great power even with games

The reason for saying this is that a GPU would be included inside the new SoC. adreno 740, which could increase the graphics power by 30% compared to its predecessor. In this way, we are talking about levels close to those that offer graphics cards above the mid-range for computers. Therefore, the use of telephones as platform terminals cloud gaming It would be improved and may be one of the big improvements in the phone market in the short term.

The Xiaomi 13 chosen to launch the platform

This would be one of the important news, since the Asian firm would already have an agreement with Qualcomm for its new high-end phone to launch the processor on the market. This would be a knock on the table because, among other things, the component uses technology of four in meters in its manufacture. And, this would result in a higher process capacity combined with lower consumption (and much more efficient temperature control). Come on, everything a user could want in a smartphone.

The dates being considered are that of a presentation to end of this same year 2022, so everything would be much closer than you might think, and what has to do with the price…. There will be no surprises: it is sure to be high in this product range. Xiaomi has been putting a very powerful range on the market for a long time that has prices consistent with the hardware used. Then, it has other more attractive and affordable ones that, as always, are very complete.

