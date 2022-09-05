The Xiaomi 13 Ultra takes shape: crazy camera and fast charging from another planet

- Advertisement -

The countdown to the arrival of Xiaomi 13Ultra and the rest of its product range has already started, and they are expected to be official before the end of this year. Well, data has been known regarding the cameras that the company will use -and also the charging options- that make it clear that they will be exceptional devices.

And, the truth is that what is published is very important, since it should not be forgotten that Xiaomi’s CEO himself acknowledged that this device will be launched outside of China. And, logically, to think that Spain it will be from the chosen regions is the most logical -because we are talking about a country where the firm has a most respectable market share-. The fact is that everything indicates that this product range will become a whole reference in the marketHow could it be otherwise.

This will be the cameras of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Well, everything points to being excellent, since the manufacturer will bet on offering very high quality components where the collaboration of Leica will not be lacking (which, little by little, is becoming common in Xiaomi models that belong to the high range of product). An example of what we say is that the main sensor it will be of 50MPwhich will have options such as optical stabilization, and a special addition that is that this component will be one inch. This will ensure that the light is acquired with a high quality and, in addition, that the definition is excellent.

Additionally, the terminal will have a couple more sensors, to improve the telephoto and wide angle. The first will also be 50MP, while the second will stay at 48 megapixels. Therefore, we are talking about a team that will offer some spectacular performance with many options thanks to the filters added by Leica.

A fast charge that will not have competition in the market

We say this because, at the source of the information, it has been indicated that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have the possibility of working at a speed of up to 200W. This will mean that in just 10 minutes the battery will be 100% charged, which will make it a reference in the market and, yes, it remains to be seen if the degradation of the component for this reason is excessive or if the technologies of the company have positive effects in this regard.

Besides, so that everything in this section is round, it is indicated that the wireless charging of the smartphone will also be especially high, since it will be able to reach 50W without problems, so it will also be one of the most remarkable in the high-end of the market in 2023. In this case, the doubt may be in the temperature that the terminal will launch in the process.

It will be necessary to see if all this is fulfilled, but if so, Xiaomi will make things very difficult for the rest of the players in the most powerful range on the market. Also, do not forget that this model is expected to be accompanied by a Pro variant which will have a 6.7-inch screen with 2K resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz. And, of course, there will be the basic model that will have a smaller 6.36-inch panel.

