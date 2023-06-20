The Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrives in Spain today for €1,499.99

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the jewel in the crown of the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica, arrives today in the European markets, including Spain. In the words of Borja Gómez-Carrillo, “The fact that Xiaomi 13 Ultra reaches the European market and especially in Spain, is a step forward for Xiaomi, since we have the most premium phone in the Xiaomi 13 series together with the collaboration with Leica. Thanks to this, we can offer all our consumers and Xiaomi Fans the company’s device with the latest technology along with the most innovative design.” Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a quad camera system with Leica optical lenses that cover focal lengths ranging from 12mm (ultra wide angle), 23mm (wide angle) or 75mm (telephoto), up to the new 120mm (super telephoto). ), as well as the additional lengths of 46 mm and 240 mm via the In-Sensor-Zoom system. In addition to the flexibility of focal lengths, the professional smartphone camera setup offers a variable aperture.

Three of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s cameras feature an aperture larger than ƒ/2.0, which brings in more light and a smooth, shallow depth of field, allowing for shorter shutter times and therefore faster shooting. natural and unforgettable moments. With an ultra-large 1-inch IMX989 sensor and a new two-stop physical aperture that switches between ƒ/1.9 and ƒ/4.0, the main camera gives content creators more freedom to customize exposures based on different scenarios. Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available from today for a price of €1,499.99 at mi.com/es, Xiaomi Stores, Amazon and on the Media Markt, El Corte Inglés and FNAC websites in its 12+512GB version. Xiaomi 13 Ultra can be purchased on Amazon in both green and black.