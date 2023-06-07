The Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrives in Spain on June 12

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has confirmed that, after its success in China, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the latest device born from the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica to further advance mobile imaging technology, is finally about to arrive in Europe. The new smartphone will be officially available from June 12, although for the moment the company has not revealed its price in Spain. Some media suggest that its price in Europe will be 1,499 euros. “With Xiaomi 13 Ultra, we wanted to create something truly special to surprise our users once again. After continuous efforts, Xiaomi and Leica engineers have successfully integrated Leica’s professional optical capabilities into mobile imaging, creating the most perfect Leica Summicron lens currently available on our smartphones, and I am sure our fans and all lovers of photography in Western Europe will be delighted to experience the extraordinary quality of our new premium flagship very soon” – says Ou Wen, General Manager of Xiaomi Western Europe.

Features of Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO display equipped with Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the 13 Ultra with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, it has a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera, which is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with OIS and zoom. 5x optical.