The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has the official presentation date and time

At MWC 2023, Xiaomi presented its latest flagship series, Xiaomi 13, which at the time consisted of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. Despite rumors of an Ultra model, the device was not present at the time. of the ad. Apparently, Xiaomi wanted to give the Xiaomi 13 Ultra its own event. The Chinese smartphone giant has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be officially revealed in full on April 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time). The company has also shared an image of the device that shows a huge circular camera module on the back of the phone, along with Leica branding on it. This image is in line with the latest leaked renders.

It somewhat reminds us of the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which features a similar camera cutout, but branded as Hasselblad. Unfortunately, not much is known about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Rumor has it that it will feature the use of Leica’s Summicron lenses that were also used on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but other than that it’s a mystery.