The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has an official global launch date

In April, Xiaomi introduced the Ultra in China and confirmed that the phone would be launched in the global market. Now, Xiaomi has launched a website for the global with a countdown confirming the release date. The countdown timer on the official page reveals that the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will take place on June 7 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Those who purchase the 13 Ultra will be able to take advantage of benefits such as a free 3-month YouTube Premium subscription and a free 6-month Google One 100GB subscription. Recent reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will only be available in the 12GB+512GB version in the global market. In Europe, it could be priced at 1,299 euros.

It will be available in black and green colors. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO display equipped with Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the 13 Ultra with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, it has a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera, which is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with OIS and zoom. 5x optical.