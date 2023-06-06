The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has an official date of arrival in Spain, and there is very little left

- Advertisement -

At last, the xiaomi 13 Ultra, a terminal in which the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica stands out in the constant search for perfection in mobile photography, has a date of arrival in Europe -and, by extension, in Spain-. And there is less to go than expected.

This new smartphone will be officially available from June 12. ou wenManaging Director of Xiaomi Western Europe, states that “with Xiaomi 13 Ultra, we wanted to create something truly special to surprise our users once again. After continuous efforts, engineers from Xiaomi and Leica have successfully integrated the professional optical capabilities of Leica in mobile imaging, creating the most perfect Leica Summicron lens currently available on our smartphones, and I am sure that our fans and all photography lovers in Western Europe will be delighted to experience the extraordinary quality of our new premium flagship very soon”.

Something you should keep in mind

The fact is that from June 12 at 10 in the morning, you will be able to purchase the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a device that represents excellence in all important sections of current smartphones. It is important to take into account that the quantities are limited (the specific number of units or the final price that the device will have has not been indicated).

This is the most interesting thing about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The changes compared to the Xiaomi 13 Pro are many. To begin with, we have a screen that is practically identical in size and specifications, but this new Ultra model reaches excellence by promising a maximum brightness of up to 2,600 nits. As for the hardware, we are at the top of Android phones with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In addition, it has USB type C and a 5,000 mAh battery, which introduces 90W fast charging, a feature that we have not seen before on any other Xiaomi phone. And as if that were not enough, it also offers 50W fast wireless charging.

The main sensor is still the SonyIMX989 of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but this incorporates a variable aperture technology that goes from f/1.9 to f/4.0, which gives us great versatility in various situations. But that’s not all, Xiaomi has decided to include a fourth sensor which corresponds to a telephoto lens with a 120mm equivalent focal length, allowing it to compete with other high-end devices.

