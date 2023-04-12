5G News
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has a presentation date. What can we expect?
the xiaomi 13 ultra already has a presentation date. what
Very soon we have one of the most important appointments with Xiaomi. We talk about the presentation of the xiaomi 13ultra, his next flagship that promises an unrivaled photographic section.

For this, Xiaomi maintains its collaboration with Leica, one of the most acclaimed camera manufacturers that has already worked for years with Huawei to provide its P line with the best photographic section.

What we know about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

This waythe camera of the XIaomi 13 Ultra is going to shine with its own light. And best of all, it will be sooner than expected, since the Asian company has confirmed when we will know all the secrets of its next workhorse.

Next April 18 is the date chosen to present the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, that could be accompanied by the new Xiaomi Pad 6 tablets. Isn’t that enough? Well, know that everything points to a global launch, so XIaomi will launch its products worldwide simultaneously.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has a presentation date. What can we expect?

Microsoft Edge extends its “enhanced security” to all users

enlarge photo

/OnLeaks

Well, to be honest, Xiaomi will be able to hide little before the presentation of its next titan, since almost all the information on this device has been leaked. To begin with, a series of images that accompany this article were recently leaked and where we can see the full design of this Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which points out ways to be a top phone thanks to the use of high-quality materials to equip its chassis. impressive looking.

Besides, the source of the information is OnLeaks, so we can give enough veracity to this information that they have published. On the other hand, we know that the XIaomi 13 Ultra camera will have a 50-megapixel quad lens system with Leica optics to offer scandalous captures.

moving on to Xiaomi 13 Ultra screen, will bet on a 6.9-inch OLED panel and that it will offer Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, so the multimedia section is more than guaranteed.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra already has a presentation date. What can we expect?

enlarge photo

/OnLeaks

To this we must add a powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen2, the jewel in Qualcomm’s crown, and different configurations that will start from the 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra battery is one of the few mysteries that remains, but we can assume that it will be around 4,000 or 4,500 mAh and will have a 100W fast charge. Now, all that remains is to wait a week for Xiaomi to confirm all the secrets of a phone that wants to shake up the high-end.

