The Xiaomi 13 range arrives in Spain with the best photography and maximum power

As announced, the company Xiaomi has announced the international arrival of its new range of high-end phones (and a novelty that is aimed at the average). With completely premium finishes and everything you may need to always obtain an exceptional experience, we tell you what you will find in each of the models that are already a reality in our country.

One of the great virtues that you will find in these terminals is that they come with the collaboration of Leica in the photography section, something that has proven to be most useful, since the Asian company manages to take an evolutionary leap when it comes to taking advantage of the integrated hardware that, it must be said, is already quite good. And, all this, accompanied by the use of Qualcomm technology so that everything goes smoothly.

Xiaomi 13, the basic model that has it all

The processor that you will find inside this model is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which ensures that the performance you get in all kinds of situations with it is fantastic. In addition, in relation to the main hardware, it is also that a LPDDR5 type RAM up to 12GB. Therefore, we are talking about an excellent capacity when it comes to running all the applications that currently exist or your operating system. Android 13 (with MIUI, how can it be otherwise).

other characteristics that are important to know about this device are the ones listed below:

Screen: 6.36-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, brightness of up to 1,900 nits and 120Hz frequency. 20: 9 ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 resistance and compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7; 5G; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; USB Type-C version 3.2

Others: Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, stereo speakers and water resistance

Dimensions: 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98 millimeters

Weight: 189 grams

In what has to do with the integrated cameras, it must be said that it has a main element of 50/54 megapixels (Sony IMX800) with an aperture of F: 1.8 and optical stabilization that allows recording at 8K. The rest of the sensors are 12 + 10MP, which helps the first in the wide angle and the second in the telephoto lens. As we have indicated before, this model does not lack collaboration with Leica.

The most powerful of all: Xiaomi 13 Pro

This is the most powerful device that the Asian company has manufactured to date and, in terms of processor and RAM, it includes identical components to the previous model. But has improvements in devices such as storage, battery or cameras. This is what you should know about him:

Screen: 6.76-inch AMOLED with WQHD+ resolution, brightness up to 1,900 nits and 120Hz frequency. 20: 9 ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus resistance and compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision

4,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charge

Storage: 256 or 512GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7; 5G; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; USB Type-C version 3.2

Others: Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, stereo speakers and water resistance

Dimensions: 162.9 x 74.6 x 8.38 millimeters

Weight: 229 grams

In photography, the options chosen by Xiaomi are very important, since it has three sensors of 50MP each of them, where the main one – apart from including optical stabilization and focal aperture of F: 1.9), has the virtue of being of one inch which will optimize your work in a very effective way. It is, without a doubt, one of the best cameras that exist in the current scene.

Xiaomi 13 Lite, the great novelty

This model is the only one that is not intended for the high-end product range, and aims to attack the mid-range to become a reference for those who want to get a very complete terminal without having to spend a lot. And, the truth is that the choices made by the firm are really interesting. An example is the more than complete processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and the inclusion of 8GB of RAM type LPDDR4X. A combination that is much more than solvent.

He rest of the characteristics What you should know are these:

Screen: 6.55-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, brightness of up to 1,000 nits and 120Hz frequency. 20: 9 ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 resistance and compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; usb type c

Others: Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen and compatible with Dolby Atmos

Dimensions: 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.23 millimeters

Weight: 171 grams

It does not clash with the cameras that are integrated, since the main is 50MP (Sony IMX766) with F:1.8 aperture that is accompanied by a pair of 8 + 2 megapixels, which help in the wide angle and macro. In other words, it is more traditional and, in this case, there is no collaboration with Leica. But, what is clear is that this is a really interesting phone and a great purchase option.

Prices of the new Xiaomi terminals

According to the data that have been known, the basic version of these smartphones can be obtained from €999, while the Pro version is somewhat more expensive and has to be for a minimum of €1,299. In the case of Xiaomi 13 Lite the amount drops to more than interesting €499which can make you a success in sales.

