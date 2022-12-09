The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro no longer have secrets: Their design has been officially revealed

Xiaomi 13 series will debut on December 11 with two new high-end smartphones: Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. Xiaomi has started to unveil the main design features and specifications of the upcoming flagship phones. Today, the company has revealed the design of the Xiaomi 13. Xiaomi has shown the phone in its white and blue color variants. The phone has a chassis with flat edges and a glossy finish, which will likely be aluminum. The back panel curves towards the corners to offer a comfortable grip. The right edge of the phone houses the power and volume buttons. On the bottom edge are the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and main speaker grill. The images show the color blue with a faux leather finish on the back. The white color option, on the other hand, seems to have glass on the back. The phone also features a triple camera setup and an LED flash inside the square shaped module. The text on the camera module reveals that the phone has 15-75mm focal length lenses. The Leica brand also appears, confirming Xiaomi’s collaboration with the legendary manufacturer of photographic equipment. On the front, there’s a hole-punch cutout at the top center of the screen, which is flat. The bezels around the screen are very thin.

Other details of the phone have also been leaked. The Xiaomi 13 5G is believed to sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone will also support 67W fast charging along with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. At the rear, the camera setup will feature a 50 MP main camera sensor. It is said to be accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There will also be a 32MP front camera for selfies. Xiaomi’s next flagship phone will run Android 13 with the MIUI 14 layer on top.