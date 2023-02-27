The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro arrive in Spain: technical specifications and price

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 series was launched on December 11 in China in its normal and Pro variants. Today the company has announced the global availability of both devices. Both Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro come with an AMOLED screen, an integrated fingerprint scanner and a cutout for the front camera in the center. Both offer a panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of maximum brightness, and compatibility with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and HLG. Everything that Xiaomi has presented today!

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro: Everything you need to know

The normal variant has a 6.36″ flat screen with an FHD+ resolution, while the Pro model offers a 6.73″ QHD+ screen with curved edges. Both devices have a square camera module on the rear panel and are IP68 certified dust and water resistant. As for the sound, the phones are equipped with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi 13 series has triple rear cameras developed in collaboration with the Leica brand. In the regular variant, the configuration includes a 50 MP Sony IMX800 sensor (total size 1/1.49″, effective size 1/1.56″) with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens. The Pro model has a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 main lens (the same one we saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) paired with 50 MP ultra-wide angle and 50 MP 3.3x telephoto lenses.

Both smartphones have a 32 MP front camera for selfies. The Xiaomi 13 duo also comes with Leica’s technology to enhance imaging capabilities. Inside, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro house Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both devices feature up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage technology. They also incorporate a liquid cooling heat dissipation system.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have 4,500 mAh and 4,820 mAh batteries with support for 67W and 120W wired charging respectively. Both phones have support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi 13 series runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS. Device connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB-C port. The Xiaomi 13 come in white, black, green, and light blue colors. The Xiaomi 13 Pro are available in a ceramic finish in black and white colors.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 13 will officially arrive in Spain on March 8 in three colors — Black, White, and Flora Green — and two versions: €999.99 (8GB/256GB) and €1,099.99 (12GB/256GB). Xiaomi 13 Pro will officially arrive in Spain on March 8 in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors in one version: €1,399.99 (12GB/256GB). Both devices will have a special pre-purchase offer that will include a Redmi Pad (4+128GB) tablet as a gift with the purchase of any of the two phones. The pre-purchase offer will take place from February 26 at 5:00 p.m. to March 7 at 11:59 p.m. in all retailers in Spain (Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, Amazon, PC Componentes, Carrefour, Fnac ). The offer will also be available on Spanish operators from the beginning to the end of March. Orange Spain will give away a 43” Xiaomi A2 television with the purchase of Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Technical specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13

thickness and weight 8.38 mm and 229 grams IP68 certification 7.98 mm and 189 grams IP68 certification Colors Ceramic Black, Ceramic White black, white and green Screen 6.73″ AMOLED LTPO Samsung E6 Curved Up to 120 Hz refresh rate Touch Sampling 240 Hz QHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels, 522PPI), 20:9 HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit 1,200 nits typical brightness, 1,900 nits peak 1920 Hz PWM Dimming Corning Gorilla Glass Victory 6.36″ AMOLED Samsung E6 flat Up to 120 Hz refresh rate Touch sampling 240 Hz FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), 20:9 HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit Brightness 1,200 nits typical, 1,900 nits peak Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8/12GB LPDDR5X 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 rear cameras Wide angle: 50 MP f/1.9, Sony IMX989, OIS, 1″ Ultra wide angle: 50MP, Samsung JN1, f/2.4, 115° FOV Telephoto: 50 MP, Samsung JN1, 3.2x optical zoom, f/2.0, OIS Wide angle: 54 MP f/1.8, Sony IMX800, OIS Ultra wide angle 12MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV Telephoto: 10 MP, 3.2x optical zoom, f/2.0 Frontal camera 32MP f/2.0 Battery 4,820 mAh 120 W fast charge 50 W fast wireless charge 10 W reverse wireless charge 4,500 mAh Fast charge 67 W Wireless charge 50 W Reverse wireless charge 10 W OS MIUI 14 on Android 13 connectivity 5G WiFi 7 Bluetooth 5.3 GPS NFC USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Dolby Atmos certified Biometrics On-screen fingerprint reader