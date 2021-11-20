The Xiaomi 12X is filtered, with a Snapdragon 870 processor. What will it be like?

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series is really wide in options, since you have very cheap price models, which range from the inexpensive Mi 11 Lite to the high-end model, Mi 11 Ultra.

In this series of smartphones we also find workhorses with affordable prices, we talk about the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. Taking this into account, there are many who hope that their new series of Xiaomi 12 terminals will follow this price line and quality. These hopes are based on a leak from Kacskrz, the senior member of XDA about the Xiaomi 12X.

This would be the Xiaomi 12X

It was through a tweet that he revealed that the Xiaomi 12X will be the affordable workhorse to replace the previous Xiaomi series. This new model will arrive with a SoC Snapdragon 870, a 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD + panel and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and HDR10 compatibility. As explained by kacskrz, both the height and width of the screen are exact, but the diagonal could vary.

Say “hello” to the # Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India). Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6.28 “) AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD + (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB

– Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

It also explains that the smartphone will have a 50 MP main sensor that will receive the name of psyche. A curious fact about the information you have provided is that this model will not reach the Indian market, which is somewhat strange, since the Xiaomi Mi 11X was for sale in the country.

But there is still more information about the Xiaomi 12X, and it is that this will not have great changes with respect to its predecessor, but rather it looks like a downgrade. This is because the Mi 11X has a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED screen, which is larger, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to the same resolution and HDR10 + support. The only improvement that can be appreciated and that is worth it is in the photographic section, since the sensor of the Mi 11X is 48 MP.

Also mention that the Mi 11X and Mi11X Pro are renowned models of the Redmi K40 series, but the new Xiaomi 12X it does not appear to be a renowned model from the Redmi K50 series. And it is that leaks about the Redmi K50 series suggest that these terminals will have a Snapdragon 888 SoC or the next Qualcomm flagship chipset. Considering that the official announcement is several months away, there is nothing certain about whether the Xiaomi 12X will be an original or a renowned smartphone.

