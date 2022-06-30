The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will debut a 1″ sensor developed between Xiaomi and Sony

Xiaomi, one of the fastest growing mobile companies (and other electronic devices) in recent times, has not only left behind the stage in which its mobiles initially offered somewhat disappointing photographic performance, but now that they offer a level of quality more than acceptable, they intend to go as far as possible.

And not content with the association with Leica to have higher quality lenses, the company has also partnered with Sony for the development of the one-inch photographic sensor that will become part of the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra.



Taking photographic quality to a higher level

At the moment, the mobile company has not offered the main details of the sensor developed with Sony, it has only offered an announcement published on the Chinese social network Weibo, so To get to know this new photographic sensor up close, designated as “Sony’s largest mobile phone camera sensor to date”, it will be necessary to wait until July 4when the company’s new flagship will be presented.

Keep in mind that the size of the sensor matters more than the number of megapixels included in it to obtain more detailed images, and that it is not the first time that a mobile phone has a sensor one inch in size, since the Sony Xperia Pro-I and the Sharp Aquos R6 and R7 also have a one-inch photo sensor.

But to invest about 15 million dollars in its development, the new Sony IMX989 will have to offer much more than the current one-inch mobile sensors.

In this regard, in advance, Xiaomi points out in the announcement that the sensor has improved light gathering capabilities, faster focus and better dynamic range performance, so it will be a matter of time before we start to see comparisons with other flagships, corroborating or not what was announced.

There is no doubt that mobile photography has evolved to such an extent that private users have left behind the use of compact cameras, having everything they need on their respective mobiles, together with the multiple camera applications that they can use. hand, and more in the case of Android mobiles.

It will be a matter of taking a few days of patience to know all the features of the new flagship, and more in the photographic section.

Image credit: Tweet by Lei Jun