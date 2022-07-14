The Xiaomi 12S Ultra keeps failing in the same old thing: the USB port

HomeTech NewsMobileThe Xiaomi 12S Ultra keeps failing in the same old thing: the...

Xiaomi presented the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last week, which comes with the best hardware imaginable, not only in terms of cameras but also in performance, since it debuts the new Snadragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. However, there is a component that tarnishes a and again the data sheet of all Xiaomi flagships: the USB-C port. We are in the middle of 2022 and Xiaomi is still using a USB 2.0 in its most expensive smartphone. In the past, we’ve heard that the company might finally make the leap to USB 3.0, so many expected the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra to carry this port, but sadly, that hasn’t happened. Due to the old USB standard, Xiaomi’s latest phone offers slower data transmission speed as USB 3.0 is ten times faster than USB 2.0. Is it important to have USB 3.0? If you don’t copy data (photos, videos or other documents) between your smartphone and a computer or external hard drive, you won’t notice the difference. If, for example, you are used to moving videos, the time difference can be significant. Lastly, Xiaomi 12S Ultra also lacks video output support as it does not feature DP Alt (DisplayPort Alternate) mode over USB Type-C.

