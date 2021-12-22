The Xiaomi 12 will boast one of the best screens on the market

The information around the Xiaomi 12 It is unleashed, you just have to see what Xiaomi is officially unveiling, on the occasion of its presentation on December 28. There is less than a week left, and, therefore, it is time to raise expectations of this new model, which will be the spearhead of the brand during 2022. This time they are no longer leaks, but a teaser published by Xiaomi with the most prominent features of your phones. And it was up to the screen, which is precisely the only thing about the design that the brand had shown so far, but more detailed.

First details of the screen

Xiaomi has unveiled a teaser in which it shows that the screen of its Xiaomi 12 will be larger than that of the iPhone 13, with a diagonal of 6.28 inches, compared to the 6.1 inches of the Cupertino phone. But beyond this data, which reveals that it will be a compact phone, the brand’s executives have wanted to take their chest out of the screen of this phone. So much so that they have remembered that it has managed to smash all quality records, in the different tests to which it has been subjected. In fact, DisplayMate, the mobile screen test par excellence, has given the Xiaomi 12 screen an A + certification, after having broken 15 records of different facets tested on its panel.

Although the disappointment comes from the resolution of this screen, which it will be Full HD +, and not QHD + as we would like and how the Xiaomi Mi 11 offered us, which had 2K. But it seems that this lower resolution has been introduced to compensate for the energy expenditure, which is higher in mobiles that have higher resolution screens. But despite this, Xiaomi has introduced the best existing display technologies, so that the resolution is the last thing we look at. In fact, beyond Full HD on a mobile, if the screen is good, it is not necessary to resort to more pixels.

Something that has shown that passed through DisplayMate and its excellent result in all tests, where it has been revealed as the most spectacular screen of the moment. All this information has been revealed by Lao Wei on the Chinese social network Weibo, the product manager of Xiaomi 12. Therefore, the screen will have everything to offer spectacular color and detail, despite having a lower resolution.

