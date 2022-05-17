The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a camera with an almost Martian design

One of the things that all manufacturers want is to be different, regardless of the reason why this is achieved (always positive, of course). The point is that Xiaomi The launch of the second wave of high-end smartphones for this year 2022 is near and at least one of them will have a design on its camera that you would never imagine.

As usual, the Asian firm is already planning to put into play a new generation to compete between best on the market, which would become the replacements for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. And, as it has also become almost a tradition, some data has begun to leak about what can be found in each of the new ones. And, the truth is that everything points really well.

Excellent quality screens

The two models that are expected to be presented in a short time, another thing is when they go on sale, they would be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra the 12S and the 12 Pro. In other words, one more would be put into play – the first, which has taken longer to arrive than was originally supposed. The fact is that they seem like enough options to not be afraid of what any of the companies with which it competes launches, such as Samsung or OPPO.

unsplash

Of the last two, some details have been known that are quite revealing, such as that the screens would be OLED and would have a frequency of 120Hz. That is to say, they would be quite good in what has to do with their quality. By the way, the Xiaomi 12S would have a Full HD+ resolution panel while the 12S Pro would raise the performance to QHD+.

Another thing that is already taken for granted is that both terminals would use the new processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which is close to being presented and that everything indicated that it would be released by the new Samsung foldables. The fact is that it seems that Xiaomi has gotten involved so that there is no exclusivity. By the way, the more powerful model of the two could have a version with a SoC MediaTek Dimension 9000which is logical because this manufacturer is doing things really well.

The surprise camera of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra

This is the component that may be the reason for the delay and that the company decides to put it into play along with the other two. The reason would not be the quality of the hardware in question, which of course will be quite high. Rather it has to do with the device design for each of the sensors: there will be large quantity and of all sizes and shapes.

Gizmochina

As seen in the previous image, the arrangement of the elements has never been seen, and this clearly indicates that they will exist hardware additions to seek to offer the best quality when taking photos and recording videos… and there will be no shortage of surprises. Some could be the use of a new system to improve images when zooming and even the implementation of aids for the management of augmented reality. Everything is possible.

What is certain is that the rear part that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have, if the aforementioned is confirmed, will be worthy of a science fiction movie. And, the logical thing is to expect new and interesting functionalities. Will it be so?

