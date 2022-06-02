The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first with Leica lenses and its cameras come to light in a leak

A short time ago, Xiaomi announced that a collaboration was signed between his company and Leica, a historical figure in the world of analog and digital cameras that has been collaborating with Huawei on its mobile phones for quite some time. Xiaomi took another step in the photographic evolution of its phones and it only remained to know who would be chosen to star in the first collaboration.

Now, according to a fairly reliable leak, it seems that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first to carry Leica lenses. Not only that, but the brand will also add the Leica logo next to the camera module to further highlight its presence. And in the same filtration we also have data from the cameras of this future Xiaomi 12 Ultra which lasts its release.

Three powerful cameras and a multitude of megapixels and optical zoom

As we have said, Xiaomi is preparing to start its collaboration with Leica and it seems that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first. The mobile that should crown Xiaomi’s most powerful line, as the Xiaomi 11 Ultra did last year. And as usually happens with this model, it will waste specifications in all its lines although will place special emphasis on the photographic field.

According to Digital Chat Station account, in addition to brand new collaboration with Leica and inheriting its lenses (and surely also part of its processing software), the Xiaomi 12 Ultra should arrive with three powerful cameras sewn into its back, next to the Leica logo. We will have a normal wide angle camera, a periscopic zoom camera and an ultra wide angle camera, which may have macro focus but this has not transpired.

The main camera of the phone, the angular one, will be one of 50 megapixels with 24 millimeters of focal length. The second camera will be one of 48 megapixels and 120mm focal length that will offer up to 5 optical magnifications, and we’ll see how many hybrids and digital ones. Finally, the ultra wide angle camera will be 48 megapixels and will have a focal length of 12 millimeters.

The exact date of the launch of this future Xiaomi 12 Ultra is not included in the leaked information, but it is. there is talk of his arrival for the month of July. We are therefore just over a month away from Xiaomi announcing its new device, and closer to bringing it to Spain so that we can buy it without importing or importing it at our own risk.

Via | GSMArena