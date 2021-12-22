The Xiaomi 12 series, consisting of two models, is presented on December 28

The launch season continues into December, as the new Xiaomi 12 series will be announced three days after Christmas.

On December 28, the Xiaomi 12 range will be presented, consisting of two variants: Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

At least one of the models is expected to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and we’ll see 120Hz OLED panels and, at least 67W, cable charging.

The release date was revealed at the Xiaomi official account on Weibo, while the news about the imminent announcement of MIUI 13 was published on the MIUI official account on Weibo.

Xiaomi claims that the next version of the software will be released alongside the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi uses the words “Faster and more stable” to describe MIUI 13.

Xiaomi usually does not take long from launching new devices in China to making them available to everyone, which means that we could see the Xiaomi 12 series in global markets during the month of January.



