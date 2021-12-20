The Xiaomi 12 range has a release date: it will be presented before the end of the year and we already know its official poster

The news had been chewing for a long time, but not because it was expected it ceases to be remarkable. The Xiaomi 12 and its variants already have a presentation date and what had been rumored over the last few weeks after multiple leaks is confirmed: the brand’s new proposal will arrive before the end of the year.

The new Xiaomi 12 will be released on December 28 and in fact we already know which is the official poster that will serve to announce the launch. An introduction that has been announced by the company’s brand new digital product manager, Wei Siqi.

Before the end of the year

The announcement was made by Wei Siqi himself through the Weibo social network and reveals what was already an open secret. The Xiaomi 12 will arrive before the end of the year, more exactly on December 28. And with the announcement, the official poster presenting this device has been shown.

December 28 is the date chosen for the presentation of the Xiaomi 12 and Wei Siqi has performed his first act after his appointment, carried out by Lei Jun, current president and CEO of Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi 12 will be presented for China and it is to be hoped that in parallel we will also learn about the new customization layer that comes with the models of the Asian manufacturer. We are talking about Miui 13, a layer that should come from the hand of Android 12.

At this point, it must be clarified that talking about Xiaomi 12 is doing it about a family of models. If we look at the last few years, we should see a Xiaomi 12 Mini, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and a Xiaomi 12 Ultra of which the third is the one that would provide more power and greater differences.

In fact, our colleagues from Mundo Xiaomi have compiled what we can expect. New fast charging technology that with the name Hypercharge, offers up to 200 W by cable and wireless charging at 120 W and all combined with 5,500 mAh of battery.

There are rumors that point to a display with LTPO panel whose technology offers a faster and more adaptive pixel response, being able to range from 1Hz to 120Hz. You can not miss the latest in processors and everything indicates that we will see the new first generation Snapdragon 8.

In the photographic section maybe Xiaomi bet on the 200MP ISOCELL sensor Developed by Samsung in collaboration with Olympus, with 1.28 µm pixels and 1 / 1.37 inch size with 1920 fps super slow motion recording.

For now We can only wait until December 28, a week in between, to know all the details and what ends up coming true of everything that has been rumored to date.

