The Xiaomi 12 Pro can be seen in real images before its announcement

The Xiaomi 12 is ready to be officially unveiled along with the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro December the 28th.

Recently, the well-known source of leaks Evan blass has shared renders of the Xiaomi 12.

Shortly afterwards, Blass also published a video that allowed to appreciate its design and the color variants in which it will arrive.

Now the Chinese leaker Zealer has posted actual images of the Xiaomi 12 (or possibly the 12 Pro).

The compact size Xiaomi 12 will feature a 6.28 ″ AMOLED screen that will offer Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will be equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and will have a hole for the 32MP front camera.

It will have a triple rear camera with a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13MP ultra wide angle and a 32MP 3x telephoto lens.

Inside, we will find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will also be a 4,500m Ah battery that supports 67W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Other features include Android 12 with MIUI 13 and stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon. It will arrive in four shades: black, blue, pink and green.

According to Xiaomiui, the images shown belong to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and not the Xiaomi 12. Although both models have a very similar design, the camera sensors and physical buttons are believed to be larger than those of the Xiaomi 12.