The Xiaomi 12 Lite will arrive with great surprises on its screen and camera

There are two terminals that are very close to announcing Xiaomi, one destined for the high-end product and another that will be destined to lead the mid-range. A good amount of details have been known about the latter that make it clear that the bet will be very interesting and that, possibly, its competitors have it very complicated.

One of the things that have been known are the bands that the Xiaomi 12 Lite will use, both when accessing networks 4G as 5G. And in the latter case it is noteworthy that there will be no problem in Spain because among the seven available there are those of our country. Apart from this, due to the certification in the FCC entity that ensures that the announcement of this model is imminent, it has been known that all connectivity options are present: NFC; Wifi; Bluetooth; and, in addition, it is assured that it will be a model Dual-SIM.

Convincing software

It is important to mention that it has also been possible to verify that the version of the operating system that this smartphone will integrate when it reaches the market is android 12, so it will be perfectly up to date. In addition, as is logical, it will not lack Xiaomi’s usual MIUI customization -in this case in its thirteenth installment-. Therefore, as far as the software is concerned, everything will be perfect.

Xiaomi 12 lite 5G 2203129G bags FCC, TKDN, Geekbench & EEC certification.- Snapdragon 778G- Android 12- MIUI 13- NFC- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB & 8GB+256GB storage variantsGeekbench:https://t.co/DLCIk0bXntFCC :https://t.co/97IkKM0zi3#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12Lite pic.twitter.com/0jObNwrhlp

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2022

More things that are known about the Xiaomi 12 Lite

To begin with, we must indicate that the processor will be a Snapdragon 778G, so the option of integrating a MediaTek SoC is finally ruled out. This will be accompanied by two options in what has to do with the RAM, 6 and 8 GB, which will allow the Asian firm to launch three versions of this terminal to offer many options for the user to select the one that best fits their budget. In addition, the storage will have the following possibilities: 128 or 256 gigabytes.

Another of the great novelties that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will have is that it will have a screen of 6.55 inches with Full HD+ resolution and frame rate 120Hz. In this way, there will not be any model on the market that is better right now. Besides, in what has to do with the main camera, the chosen sensor will be a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 64MP, so there will be a fairly important leap in quality compared to the previous generation of this product range. The truth paints very well, but there will be nothing that is especially differential.

