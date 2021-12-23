The Xiaomi 12 leaks before its presentation: this is everything we think we know about the next Xiaomi flagship

We have been reading rumors about the next generation of high-end Xiaomi. In fact, we have not only received news of the Xiaomi 12, but also of its possible little brother, the Xiaomi 12 mini, and of its possible older brother, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, as its official presentation approaches, scheduled for next Tuesday, the leaks have intensified.

The company itself has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will have a FullHD screen and will be its first model with the new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We have even seen some renders and supposedly official images that advance us its design. Now, in addition, a promotional poster has appeared on the Weibo social network that reveals all its specifications and prices of the different configurations.

In three versions and from about 513 euros

As we see in the image published by the user Panda is Bald through Weibo, the Xiaomi 12 will have a 6.28-inch screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision technology and support for HDR10 +. In the audio section, Hi-Res sound with Dolby Atmos is not lacking.

Inside, in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it would have up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 memory, MIUI 13 operating system and all the usual connectivity options: 5G NSA / SA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. To power itself, it would include a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and 30 W fast wireless charging.

In the photographic section, we would have a rear camera composed of a 50 megapixel main sensor with a size of 1 / 1.28 inches, integrated OIS and f / 1.9 aperture, 13 megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field of view and a telephoto lens with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and digital zoom of 30x.

All this in a body weighing 180 g and with a design that matches the renders filtered by @OnLeaks. In addition, the alleged poster details prices and the three versions in which the Xiaomi 12 will go on sale, at least, in China:

Xiaomi 12 8GB / 128GB : 3,699 yuan, about 513 euros To the change.

Xiaomi 12 8GB / 256GB : 3,999 yuan, about 554 euros To the change.

Xiaomi 12 12GB / 256GB: 4,399 yuan, about 610 euros To the change.

Via | Xiaomi world