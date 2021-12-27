The Xiaomi 12 is completely filtered one day after its presentation. As will be?

The presentation of the new workhorse of Xiaomi, the new Xiaomi 12. This new series will come with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will feature MIUI 13, its latest version. And before it is officially released, we have a new batch of leaks on the specs and the design of the new Xiaomi 12 series.

The informant of such leaks has been Evan Blass, who has shown the official renders of the Xiaomi 12. Despite the fact that Xiaomi already published a teaser of his new series several days ago, he only showed us the front of his phone. But in the filtration we have much more, since you can see its rectangular-shaped camera module, which houses three lenses and an LED flash. On the back it also has the Xiaomi logo, located at the bottom and perpendicular to the camera.

This will be the design of the Xiaomi 12

In the leak has also published a small promotional video of Xiaomi 12, where you can see the design of the phone in full, and what will be the four colors in which we will have it available.

But this is not the only leak that has happened, in another one published on Weibo, The design has been detailed along with the most important specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Regarding its design, the more vitaminized model is the same as the normal one, it has a perforated screen to house the selfie camera and the same rectangular camera module.

On the revealed specifications, the Xiaomi 12 Pro would have an AMOLED QHD + screen with a diagonal of 6.73 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, plus support for Dolby Vision. Its triple camera has a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Returning to the front, the selfie camera housed in the perforation of the screen is 32 MP.

Refering to autonomy of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, mentions that it would have 4,600 mAh and support for fast charging of 120W, support of fast wireless charging of 50W and reverse wireless charging of up to 10W. In addition, this terminal would also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, UFS 3.1 flash storage, LPDDR5 RAM, stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and VC liquid cooling system. The colors in which it would be available are black, blue, green and pink.

As the launch date approached, Xiaomi was offering some of the most outstanding details of the Xiaomi 12 series. They confirmed that the line will have a Surge P1 charging chip with a support for fast charging of up to 120, selfie camera of 32 MP and Sony IMX766 and IMX707 main sensors for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro respectively.

This series will also come with CyberFocus AI-driven video recording function, which as explained by the company, will follow the subject regardless of how it moves, so that focus is not lost.

Besides the presentation of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro What will happen tomorrow, when we can finally know its availability and price, Xiaomi will also tell the details of its latest personalized version MIUI 13, just like MIUI 13 for Pad.

