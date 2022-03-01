The Xiaomi 12 family could be announced globally on March 15

The Xiaomi 12 family could debut on the world market on March, 15thas revealed androidplanet.

The presentation of the Xiaomi 12 series on March 15 will be an online event with Europe and possibly India as the first global destinations for the series of phones.

The original Xiaomi 12 series has three models: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. However, it is unclear at this time if all three models will be featured as part of the family during the March 15 event. The more compact Xiaomi 12 mini is also likely to join the global Xiaomi 12 series family.

The camera setup of the Xiaomi 12 series will be one of the highlights of the presentation as it features an excellent rear and front camera setup.

It is also stated that the theme of the event on March 15 is master every scene, which refers to the impressive camera system. All three models in the family have a 50MP rear camera in combination with ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.



