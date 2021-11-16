The Xiaomi 12 camera will have an unexpected surprise. Which?

We have been waiting for the arrival of the new generation of Xiaomi flagships for a long time. The Asian manufacturer is putting all the meat on the grill so that the new Xiaomi 12 shine with their own light, as we can see in the different leaks that have been related to these terminals.

And it seems that the photographic section of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a scandal. Or that’s what the latest leak points to. The reason? The Beijing-based manufacturer has started a collaboration with Leica to give the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s camera a quality beyond any doubt.

Be careful, we must bear in mind that we are facing a leak, so we must take the information with tweezers. But taking into account that the source is one of the leaksters with the most experience in the sector, and whose predictions have a very high hit rate, we can take this information as truthful.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a Leica camera

It is not the first time that we have heard of cases of manufacturers who collaborate with companies specialized in the photography sector. And precisely Leica has always been a partner of Huawei, which surprised by presenting the Huawei P9 with an optics signed by this acclaimed firm.

Apparently, the collaboration between the two companies ended with the launch of the P50 series. In this way, the most likely exclusivity clause no longer has value, which is why Leica can perfectly collaborate with Xiaomi.

It should be noted that previous rumors suggested that the manufacturer of cameras and optics was testing Honor, Xiaomi and Sharp as possible partners. And finally it has been the big X that has managed to take the cat to the water.

As indicated by the source of the leak, Leica and Xiaomi have reached a collaboration agreement where the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be in charge of the new optics of the German manufacturer. And not only that, since Digital Chat Station, the source of this news, also published an image where we can see the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with the Leica logo.

In this way, it is clear that the photographic section of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be one of the main exponents of the terminal. And the fact that it has optics signed by Leica is a great value to consider.

Now, we just have to wait for Xiaomi to confirm the date on which they will present their new family of terminals so that we know if finally the Xiaomi 12 Ultra camera will feature Leica technology.

