The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches

Xiaomi today announced that the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T will receive updates for three generations of the Android system, along with four years of security patches. “With continuous improvements in smartphone hardware, the life cycle of a smartphone is gradually lengthening, which means that users do not have to replace them as often. For this reason, more and more consumers place great importance on receiving the latest operating system updates, along with the most innovative specifications, ”explained Albert Shan, Head of Product and Technology at Xiaomi International. “From Xiaomi, we are committed to providing users with industry-leading hardware and long-lasting performance. As a continuation of this commitment, we seek to extend the life cycle of our smartphones. ” Additionally, the company is evaluating the possibility of extending the Android system and security update services to more of the brand’s devices. “It is not an easy task to provide system updates and security patches to all of our older smartphone models; however, the prospect of fulfilling our customers’ wishes is very exciting. On the one hand, we are once again delivering on our promise to offer amazing products. On the other hand, extending the useful life cycle of Xiaomi smartphones is a progressive movement that furthers Xiaomi’s sustainability and environmental responsibility goals, ”added Albert Shan. Without a doubt, this is good news, although the company has also indicated that “the availability of the updates and functions of the Android operating system may vary from device to device and from market to market. The availability of the update will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the complexity of the update, local regulations, the market, and more. “