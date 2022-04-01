The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are now official

Xiaomi today announced the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T is the continuation of last year’s Mi 10T, while the 11T Pro succeeds the Mi 10T Pro. The new Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED TrueColor screen, 67″ with 120Hz AdaptiveSync technology, a 480Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset with vapor chamber cooling technology, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP 2x telemacro lens. It supports HDR10+ and 8K video recording.

The most impressive feature of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is its support for 120W HyperCharge technology. Xiaomi says that the phone’s large 5,000mAh dual-cell battery can be fully charged in just 17 minutes. Thanks to the 34 battery charging safety features, the company claims that 80% of battery health is maintained even after 800 cycles.

Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6 support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Xiaomi 11T (not Pro) sports MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While the rest of its tech specs are identical to the 11T Pro, the 11T only supports 67W charging speeds. Both run MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11, out of the box. As Xiaomi has already confirmed, the 11T series phones will receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will soon go on sale in some European markets at a price of €649.99 (8/128GB) and €699.99 (8/256GB). The basic Xiaomi 11T will be available from €499.99 (8/128GB) and €599.99 (8/256GB). Its launch is scheduled for the end of this month. During the device reservation period, between September 23 and October 3, Xiaomi will give away a 32-inch Mi TV P1 series television.