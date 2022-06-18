The Xbox app will show you how a game will perform on your PC

The Xbox app for PC is getting an update that will save you time and some headaches.

Before you discover that the video game you have downloaded is not compatible with your PC, you will be able to take advantage of the new feature offered by the application for Windows 10 and 11.

So you can know if a video game is compatible with your PC

Microsoft announced a new update of the Xbox application for PC that brings several new features. And among them, a new option that will let you know if your PC is compatible with a certain game before you start the download process.

[…]the app compares the performance of the game on PC with specs similar to yours, to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to perform. If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you can view the game’s system requirements for more details on what you need to run the game.

This will prevent you from downloading a game and then finding out that your PC does not meet the requirements or does not offer the optimal gaming experience. To see this information, you just have to take a look at the details of the game.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will not be available for all games in the store, but you will find it in popular titles. On the other hand, the application also has a series of improvements to make it easier to discover new games. Not only will you find a new design in some sections of the application, but now also include, for example, game titles from EA Play in the search results.

And if you prefer to go beyond the search engine, you can take a look at the collections to find games that fit your criteria. For example, you will find a collection designed to create teams with friends to play together, among other possibilities.