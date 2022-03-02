The Xbox app for PC already allows you to choose a folder where to install each game

Microsoft has just released an update to the Xbox app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, from which users now have the ability to install the games they want in any folder they have access to, without any restrictions. , of your choice.

Until now, the only possibility that users had was to settle for the installations to be carried out in predefined folders located at the root of the storage unit, allowing only the choice of the unit in which they wish to host the games.



This prevented users from being able to take the games to other folders that they can access in the system, and thus not be able to move them to another folder, nor modify the files contained in them.

Opening up new possibilities

Today’s release takes the headache out of installing games from PC Game Pass, making it even easier to back up and restore your favorite games.

It should be noted that this opening was already being tested months ago so that today it can become a reality. Once the updated Xbox app is available, users will not need to reinstall games that are already available, because through the Xbox app for Windows, users will be able to enable the new installation and management features with a single click. right mouse button on each title.

And most importantly, the future games to be installed, users will already have the possibility to choose the folder in which they want to have them instead of being satisfied with what was offered by default.

And it is that each person is a world, and there are those who prefer to have a greater degree of freedom when it comes to organizing the system, including the possibility of choosing where to host Xbox games on their Windows systems.

The new update is now available in the Windows App Store.

Image Credit: Microsoft