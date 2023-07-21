The WRX560 router: to end the limitations of Wi-Fi

- Advertisement -

The Wi-Fi connection is too often unstable and unpredictable… With a router such as the one offered by Synology, the situation changes completely. The Wi-Fi comes out supercharged and the speed is there.

Who hasn’t railed at one time or another against Wi-Fi? We move a meter in a room and the connection weakens, when it does not simply disappear. On some online games, this sudden sluggishness of the Wi-Fi can be irritating to say the least: you aim for a monster and, thanks to the faulty connection, it has had time to move!

But what to do, Doctor, the interested parties will say? Well the solution exists. It consists of using routers such as the WRX560 from Synology. In other words, specialized equipment that will ensure the transmission of the Wi-Fi signal wherever you want, without a hitch. Say goodbye to stress, welcome to comfort connection.

Whether it is the main router or a “satellite” router, the WRX560 ensures swift transmission of the Wi-Fi signal. © Synology

The inventory of noteworthy features

Synology’s WRX560 received an Editor’s Choice from PC Magazine because of a number of specific features.

WiFi 6

First of all, the WRX560 manages Wi-Fi 6, the most advanced standard for this technology, which appeared in 2019. This, due to high-performance antennas, significantly increases the speed of data transmission. Synology advances a speed that could go up to 3 Gbps.

Wi -Fi 6 manages the connection and simultaneous data transmission to multiple users, and reduces the risk of interference with neighboring networks.

A dashboard gives the state of the traffic at any time. © Synology

MESH network WRX560 manages MESH, a technology in which we have a main router and various so-called satellite routers, which can be placed as desired in the home. This system eliminates dead or weak zones, and guarantees that each occupant can benefit from an optimal connection.

Parental control

With the Synology Router Manager of the WRX560, parental control operates directly at the level of the Wi-Fi connection. It is therefore possible to filter the content of the Web in order to prevent Cinderella or Snow White from cohabiting with neighbors a priori less recommendable.

WAN refers to a wide area network – an entire village, for example;

LAN, on the other hand, characterizes a local area network, as in an apartment;

2.5 GbE refers to network speed of 2.5 Gigabits per second, faster than that usually used in home networks.

Therefore, the WAN/LAN 2.5GbE designation indicates that the WRX560 router can support network speeds of 2.5 Gigabits per second over LAN and WAN connections. In practice, this means that one can comfortably play Fortnite or other high-bandwidth multi-user games.

Finally, the WRX 560 can use the 5.9 GHz band and this has the advantage of being free of interference. Finally, the Smart Connect function automatically redirects routers to the Wi-Fi band with the best signal and the highest speed.