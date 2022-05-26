The worst rumors are confirmed: the production of the iPhone 14 is delayed

Bad news for users who want to buy a iPhone 14 when it hits the market. Yesterday we told you about the delays that different Apple products were suffering. And we fear that the next generation of phones from the manufacturer will also have stock problems.

As reported by Nikkei Asia, China’s month-long lockdown due to a new coronavirus outbreak has caused supply chain problems. Furthermore, it should be remembered that Apple has not yet sent orders for screens to BOE after discovering that he was cheating.

It seems like, the manufacturer of the bitten apple has asked its suppliers to redouble their efforts to try to make up for lost time, but everything points to the fact that there will be stock problems, at least at the beginning of the launch.

Apple wants to meet the demand, but it looks impossible

“It’s a challenge to make up for lost time… Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development,” said an Apple supplier executive. The problem is that Shanghai is recovering from the lockdown very slowly.

It should be remembered that Apple will introduce a new series of phones with the Phone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Max and 14 Pro Max. So the assembly line of Foxconn and Pegatron are working at full capacity to meet demand despite the delays caused by the closure of factories.

Apple’s initial idea was that both assembly lines start producing the first prototypes so that Apple can see the results and make the necessary adjustments to start mass production.

The problem is that Pegatron’s iPhone assembly plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, the main assembly lines for the iPhone 14, closed for weeks due to the COVID lockdowns imposed by China, and until May 16 they did not reopen their doors.

There’s still a ray of hope

“If the development process can be accelerated to the next level in late June or early July, then it should still be possible to meet the mass production deadline of early September,” said another person familiar with the matter. . “But it really depends on whether the process can be accelerated soon.”

Eddie Han, an analyst at Isaiah Research told Nikeei that “The resumption of production is not progressing well because there are still many restrictions in terms of life and travel in the Shanghai metropolitan area, even if these production sites can operate in a closed loop,” Han said. “Currently, we don’t think the delay will immediately affect the product launch schedule, but we should monitor closely if there are any hidden and longer-term impacts.

In this way, things do not look too good for Apple. Will the iPhone 14 arrive on time? With total security, but there will be many fewer units for sale than expected at first.

