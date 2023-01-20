The world’s largest hydrogen electric plane already flies 10 minutes

Yesterday, January 19, 2023, ZeroAvia, a sustainable aviation company, achieved an industry milestone by flying the world’s largest hydrogen electric aircraft.

The 19-seat Dornier 228 aircraft, powered by a prototype hydrogen electric engine, completed a 10-minute flight from Cotswold Airport in the UK. This test is part of the HyFlyer II project, a government-funded research and development program that seeks to make small passenger planes more environmentally friendly.

The engine was powered by compressed gaseous hydrogen produced with an electrolyser on site. The test configuration included two fuel cells and lithium-ion battery packs housed in the cabin for testing. However, for commercial use, they would be moved to external storage to make room for seating. Additionally, it was paired with a Honeywell TPE-331 engine on the right wing to provide more power during takeoff and redundancy in an emergency.

ZeroAvia claims to be on track to certify the technology this year, with plans for commercial routes by 2025. The company is also working on a 2-5 MW engine program that will scale the technology for aircraft up to 90 seats; the goal is to expand to narrow-body aircraft in the next decade. Plus, Amazon has invested in the company as part of its Climate Commitment Fund, so money won’t be short of it.

Big steps for a cleaner future, without a doubt.