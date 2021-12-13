The world’s largest chipmaker is in “preliminary talks” with Germany to open a factory in the country

TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, is in “preliminary talks” with Germany to address the possibility of building a plant in the country. This was announced by Lora Ho, senior vice president of sales in Europe and Asia, in a technology forum in Taipei that is echoed by Bloomberg.

According to the TSMC executive, there are several factors that will decide whether or not TSMC bets on the country, such as government subsidies, customer demand and talent. No further details have been given about this plan, but the truth is that matches both TSMC’s diversification strategy and the European Union’s strategy.

Chips made in Europe

It is no secret that we are immersed in a semiconductor crisis that, according to the main exponents of the industry, is going to take a long time. The horizon that is being managed is in 2023, so 2022 aims to be a difficult year. Solving this crisis is not easy, but one of the solutions that foundries are considering is relatively simple: open more factories.

TSMC, which is the largest producer of integrated circuits on the planet, has already started work on a New plant in Arizona worth $ 12 billion and shortly it will begin those of another plant in Japan, whose value amounts to 7,000 million dollars.

Opening more factories will allow more semiconductors to be produced, something that would be a breath of fresh air for today’s plants, which have been producing at capacity limits for months. However, it is a long-term plan. In fact, TSMC’s plant in Arizona is expected to begin producing chips in 2024. In short, solving the current crisis is not an easy thing to solve in the short term.

When it comes to Europe, Germany has repeatedly sounded like a potential destination for a third foundry. Back in June, Mark Liu, an executive at TSMC, slipped that Germany could be a good place. It makes sense, given that there are large companies such as the Volkswagen Group, Daimler and Infineon (second largest chip maker in Europe) that are based there.

Nor can we forget the European Chips Act, a law expected for the third quarter of 2022 whose objective is to promote and develop a European semiconductor industry. The objective of the European Union is produce 20% of semiconductors globally by 2030 (Right now it is 10%). Companies like TSMC could help achieve that goal, but we will have to wait.