The world’s first audio metaverse platform arrives

When we think of the metaverse, we think of a three-dimensional virtual space that we can see through a specialized device, and that allows us to interact with the various elements that it offers us.

But now Cubemint arrives inaugurating the segment of the audio metaverses, being the first platform in the world in this respect. And the most interesting thing is that it will only be necessary to have wireless headphones to be able to participate in virtual three-dimensional audio rooms, which will always be available and will not depend on hosts, where users will basically be able to enter to explore and talk with other users who are there.



According to the description:

Cubemint has created an Audio Metaverse: an audio augmented reality where users talk to each other and explore an immersive audio space.

But this is not the only thing that this original platform offers, since users also have the possibility of create your own sounds as NFT audio to put them up for sale to other users within this platform.

Here we find another interesting element: the NFT audios that can be created and sold so that others can acquire them in their own accounts.

From Cubemnit they point out that their platform is based on Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, which means that it can only be available to iOS users, who can enjoy the experience as long as they have Airpods Pro.

For now, the platform is in the testing phase, so those who become part of it will become beta testers of it, who with their opinions and comments will make it possible to improve Cubemint over time until it reaches its goal. maturity.

Over time we will see if this platform manages to evolve and become a benchmark in its genre or similar genres, which could also serve as inspiration for similar platforms to appear.

More information: Cubemint