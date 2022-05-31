The world’s fastest charging at 150W arrives on June 8 with the realme GT NEO 3

realme has confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship GT NEO 3 series on June 8.

The new realme GT NEO 3 has 150W Ultra Charging fast charge and is presented as the fastest charging smartphone in the world, charging 50% of its battery in just 5 minutes.

In addition, it also features higher conversion rate, efficiency and lower pressure drop.

The realme GT NEO 3 also features the first MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor in Europe with HyperEngine 5.0 technology.

Along with the realme GT NEO 3, another speed flagship in the segment has also been announced, the realme GT NEO 3T, with 80W SuperDart Charge Snapdragon 870 processor and racing-inspired design.

In addition, realme has collaborated with Dragon Ball Z to create limited editions for realme GT NEO 3T DragonBall Z Edition, living up to the spirit: “Legends never die”.

You will be able to follow the new launch of realme GT NEO 3 online through the social networks of realme Spain on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m.



