The Wolf Among Us 2 release delayed to 2024

Telltale Games has announced that it has made the difficult decision to delay the highly anticipated The Wolf Among Us 2. It was announced in February last year with a trailer and was expected to arrive this year. Now, its release has been scheduled for 2024.

On its official Twitter, Telltale Games announced the decision to postpone The Wolf Among Us until next year. The studio says it started work on the title in 2020 and is determined to tell the story of Bigby and the others in Fabletown. It is explained that the game needs more development time to deliver the quality game that the fans expect, but without sacrificing the mental health of the developers.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2. To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

The Wolf Among Us 2 is the sequel to the 2013 episodic game based on the Fables comics created by Bill Willingham. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie spoke in an interview with IGN about the delay. According to him, the studio decided to make the jump from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, requiring extra work. If the game was still to arrive in 2023, the executive explains that The Wolf Among Us 2 would be released unfinished or the team would have to crunch. Previously, Ottilie said that the game’s episodes will be released in a weekly format, like a TV series and that all of them will be finished before the release of the first one.

The Wolf Among Us 2 gets first trailer and release date

The Wolf Among Us 2 has finally been unveiled with an intriguing new trailer that brings back Bigby and the fairytale gang. It is the sequel to the episodic game released between 2013/2014 based on the comic series "Fables" created by Bill Willingham.

Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie revealed that the game will be released episodically, possibly in a format similar to a television series, and that all content will be ready before the release of the first episode. Telltale Community Head Darren Gladstone provided more details on the game on the PlayStation Blog.

Fairytales are real – and they live alongside the people of New York City. These fables blend together and, well, they live among us. The big bad wolf (Bigby)? He is the sheriff and keeps his comrades in line. Snow White helps manage things – and there are plenty of other familiar fables trying to toe the line.”

The new trailer gives you a little taste of what’s to come – it even takes you for a spin outside of Fabletown in the Big Apple in the winter of 1980. That’s right, the new season takes place six months after the events of the first. As Bigby, you’ll find yourself in a case that will mix the worlds. Ah, we can’t give more details about the story yet.”