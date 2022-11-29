The Witcher: Unreal Engine 5 Remake Will Have an Open World, Says CD Projekt Red

Update (11/29/2022) – GS

At the end of October, CD Projekt Red announced a remake of the first The Witcher, which will be developed in the Unreal Engine, but unfortunately, the announcement didn’t come with many details. This week, during the release of its financial report for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the Polish developer revealed that the remake will be an open world game. The remake is a narrative-driven open-world single player RPG – a modern reimagining of the original game.

In addition to the remake, CD Projekt Red is already working on a number of other projects, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, a brand new game in The Witcher franchise, and a property completely new intellect. - Advertisement - Looking forward to the release of The Witcher remake?

Original text – 10/26/2022

The Witcher: CD Projekt Red announces remake of the game with Unreal Engine 5

Although CD Projekt Red had serious problems with the release of Cyberpunk 2077, we cannot deny that the company is one of the biggest video game studios in the world today, a feat achieved thanks to the release of The Witcher trilogy, which has become beloved and acclaimed around the world. While many fans are anxiously awaiting the launch of the new chapter of the franchise, which promises to start a new saga, the company took everyone by surprise this Wednesday (26) by announcing that they are working on the development of a remake of The Witcher original.