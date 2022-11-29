The Witcher: Unreal Engine 5 Remake Will Have an Open World, Says CD Projekt Red

Update (11/29/2022) – GS
At the end of October, CD Projekt Red announced a remake of the first The Witcher, which will be developed in the Unreal Engine, but unfortunately, the announcement didn’t come with many details.
This week, during the release of its financial report for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the Polish developer revealed that the remake will be an open world game.
The remake is a narrative-driven open-world single player RPG – a modern reimagining of the original game.
In addition to the remake, CD Projekt Red is already working on a number of other projects, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, a brand new game in The Witcher franchise, and a property completely new intellect.
Original text – 10/26/2022
The Witcher: CD Projekt Red announces remake of the game with Unreal Engine 5
Although CD Projekt Red had serious problems with the release of Cyberpunk 2077, we cannot deny that the company is one of the biggest video game studios in the world today, a feat achieved thanks to the release of The Witcher trilogy, which has become beloved and acclaimed around the world.
While many fans are anxiously awaiting the launch of the new chapter of the franchise, which promises to start a new saga, the company took everyone by surprise this Wednesday (26) by announcing that they are working on the development of a remake of The Witcher original.
In early October, CD Projekt Red announced the development of a number of new projects, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. As usual, many of these projects were revealed with codenames, preventing us from knowing much about them.
This week, the company revealed that one such project, previously called “Canis Majoris”, is a remake of the first The Witcher, released in 2007.
The title will be rebuilt from scratch based on Unreal Engine 5 and will use the new tools that the studio is developing for the unprecedented game in the franchise. Fool’s Theory studio is responsible for this remake, specializing in the development of RPG games.
Despite still being in the early stages, fans will be happy to know that veterans who worked on The Witcher 2 and 3 will be involved in this remake.
For now, the game does not yet have a release date or platforms it will be available on.
