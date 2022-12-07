The Witcher: Monster Slayer and Gwent will be shut down by CD Projekt Red soon

Update (06/12/2022) – GS

About a year since its launch, The Witcher: Monster Slayer had its closure announced this week by CD Projekt Red. Bringing a monster hunting experience in augmented reality, similar to Pokémon Go, the game seems not to have had the success expected by the Polish developer. Spokko, a studio owned by the CD Projekt family, has announced that the mobile game will be shutting down on June 30th. This gives players plenty of time to hunt down last-minute monsters before the title officially ends, but as of February 2023, it’s already starting to go through some big changes. We are proud that we were able to create a location-based augmented reality experience that captured what it’s like to be a witcher in real life and gave the community a chance to fight the monsters of the Witcher world up close and personal. This is what made The Witcher: Monster Slayer such a unique experience in The Witcher franchise. We are so grateful to share all of this with such an incredible and passionate community from around the world. This journey, full of quests, events and adventures, wouldn’t have been possible without you – together we’ve defeated over 100 million monsters across the world!

In the statement, the developer reveals that the game will only be available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store until January 31, 2023. In addition, from this date, all transactions related to the exchange of real money for consumables in-game will be unavailable. Players will still be able to exchange their in-game currency for items available in the in-game store until June 30, 2023. - Advertisement - In related news, CD Projekt Red also revealed that the trading card game Gwent, which arrived on Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2018, as well as launching on Android, iOS and macOS in subsequent years, will receive its final year of official support in 2023. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will have a new competitive season and three new card packs will be released next year. The season will end in December, and the card packs will bring no fewer than 70 new cards to the game, but these will be the last cards added to the game.

Starting in 2024, the community will be responsible for the game through Project Gwentfinity (no details available at this time, other than the fact that it involves a community effort supported by tools and guidance from CD Projekt Red). In addition to everything currently in the game, CD Projekt Red is also working on improving the progression system. Upcoming progression enhancements promise to spice things up for players in terms of difficulty/complexity and obtainable rewards as well. Multiplayer servers will remain active for the foreseeable future, but CD Projekt Red will surely shut them down one day. - Advertisement - It is worth noting that the game will still receive some support after delivery to the community, mainly in terms of server maintenance, technical support and supervision of the community’s work. Did you play any of these games?

Update (7/2/2021) – GS

The Witcher: Monster Slayer gets release date on Android and iOS

After spending some time in pre-registration on Android, CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the release date for The Witcher: Monster Slayer on Android and iOS. - Advertisement - The Pokémon Go-inspired augmented reality RPG is set in a time when monsters roam the land freely, with the new “witch” being essential across the Continent. In Monster Slayer, players will see the world around them transform into the dark fantasy realm known from The Witcher universe. As newly trained witchers, they will engage with location-based gameplay and advanced augmented reality capabilities to track and hunt down bloodthirsty monsters that lurk nearby. Developed by Spokko, the game hits mobile platforms on July 21🇧🇷 Those who pre-register on Android will receive the Steel Sword of Kaer Morhen — added to their inventory immediately upon starting the adventure — which allows them to receive 10% more in-game Experience Points for each monster hunted. So, are you ready to hunt monsters?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }



Original text – 04/23/2021

Witch coming! “The Witcher: Monster Slayer” goes on pre-registration for Android

The Witcher is a huge success both on consoles and on TVs, as Netflix has already announced the production of a second season of the series. Now the franchise will also reach Android phones, where the game The Witcher: Monster Slayer is already available in pre-registration through its official website.

The game developed by CD Projekt RED and Spokko will have similar gameplay to Pokémon GO, which uses augmented reality. The game had already been announced in 2019, but now it seems that we are getting closer to seeing its launch. Check out the game’s trailer: In The Witcher: Monster Slayer the player will have to face several creatures to evolve and become an elite witcher. Several factors will influence the gameplay, such as the time of day and especially the location, which will change which types of monsters will appear significantly. Watch a gameplay snippet:

Set long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. See the world around you transformed into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher, and explore once-familiar places now infested with dangerous beasts as you begin the journey to become a professional monster hunter. It is worth mentioning that the game will also be released for iOS, but this should occur after its availability for mobile phones with Google’s operating system.

To pre-register The Witcher: Monster Slayer for Android, visit the link below that takes you to the game’s official website: The Witcher: Monster Slayer — login

know more