The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the RPG the new generation needed! Analysis / Review

Released in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won the world for presenting everything RPG fans expected: a complex story that changed according to your choices, charismatic characters, robust customization system and a gigantic world, full of monsters and secrets ready to be discovered. Seven years later, CD Projekt Red finally brings the game to the new generation as a free upgrade for those who previously purchased the title, with improvements that go beyond the graphics. Despite having won the hearts of many on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game suffered from some technical problems, such as bugs and drops in frame rates per second. With the promise of being the definitive version and delighting players again by introducing Geralt and his friends to a new generation, does this re-release do well and justify itself? Check it out in our review!

The wind is hissing

Some players may feel intimidated to play the title because they haven’t experienced the previous games and just watched the Netflix series. However, you can start the adventure without any previous knowledge, since the story is “chewed”, but it is good to point out that you will lose some references and the return of some characters will not have the due weight. Therefore, I recommend looking for a summary or explanatory video from YouTube, which will enrich your experience with the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes place on the Continent, a fictional fantasy land based on Slavic mythology. It is surrounded by parallel dimensions and extradimensional worlds inhabited by humans, elves, dwarves and monsters. This scenario sees a war between the empire of Nilfgaard, which invades the Northlands and Redania.

The protagonist is Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter trained since his childhood in combat, alchemy and magic. He underwent a ritual where he mutated and developed superhuman strength, speed and resistance to toxins, receiving the title of witch and must embark on a journey with his beloved Yennefer to save his adopted daughter, Ciri, from the fearsome Wild Hunt, a mysterious group of spectral warriors from another dimension led by the evil elf Eredin.

It will take the player more than 50 hours to finish the main story, an impressive value and a draw for those who like bigger adventures. However, added to the secondary missions and everything the game has to offer, The Witcher 3 can offer around 200 hours of content, not even considering the two expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which bring, combined, more than 40 hours of extras.

Two swords: one silver and one steel

- Advertisement - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an open world action RPG with a focus on narrative and exploration, featuring complex combat that may daunt some with its diverse options, but is well worth the effort to master. After all, if you don’t, your chances of survival will drop dramatically, especially in the last difficulties.

Geralt uses two swords: a silver one to kill monsters and a steel one for humans. There’s a light attack and a strong attack, plus a button for defense, one for dodging, and one for rolling. Don’t expect pirouettes or madness, The Witcher 3 has combat based on fencing, so expect fights that involve correct positioning and patience to deliver the blow.

However, like a good wizard, the protagonist also masters some spells, called Signs. Each of them will produce a different and very useful effect, both in battles and in dialogues. For example, Quen will allow you to create an energy shield to absorb damage, while Axxi works like the mind tricks of the Jedi in Star Wars, allowing you to influence enemies or an NPC to do what you want.

One of the big highlights of The Witcher is the robust alchemy system. In the plot, the wizard is versed in combining ingredients to create potions and oils that will give bonuses in battles. Generally, these ingredients are found scattered around the map, with much of it being obtained by killing monsters.

Geralt can take mixtures that will give advantages, such as seeing in the dark, healing wounds and having greater resistance to damage, but he will not be able to exceed the limit of the toxicity bar, giving a dose of strategy. In clashes, you can also use oils on your weapons, which will allow you to deal extra damage to certain types of monsters, such as wraiths and scavengers.

However, the materials will not only serve for potions and oils. The game has a system that allows you to create other items, weapons and armor, something that will make a total difference in your adventure. An attentive player will be able to obtain rare items in exploration and blueprints, which allow the creation of powerful objects that will give a good advantage during the story.

Like every good RPG, The Witcher 3 has a skill tree system, focused on attacks, spells, alchemy and other essential advantages for a monster hunter. It is gratifying how the player can choose the path they see fit, allowing two different gameplays to have characters with different approaches.

An important detail of the game is its progression system and understanding it can be confusing at first. Unlike other titles in the genre, it doesn’t encourage the player to spend hours killing enemies. It rewards the curious player who explores the map for secrets, completes quests, slays monsters, and engages in extra activities like Gwent.

Speaking of Gwent, this is one of the most addictive activities in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Created especially for the title, it is a card game that uses scenarios, characters and creatures from the mythology of the world where the game takes place. The games require strategy, patience and are fast, but their learning curve is pleasant and you will become a master without even realizing it.

The Witcher 3’s exploration is rich and gives a good deal of freedom, save for a few locked environments that require story progression. Another point that will also limit your mobility at the beginning are the high level enemies, but it is possible to run past and if you are smart, you will manage to obtain treasures in advance, which will give you a good advantage at the beginning.

Speaking of creatures, the world of The Witcher 3 is very rich in monsters and some of them need to be hunted through contracts. Each one is unique, providing an intriguing narrative and twist, making it my overall favorite activity. In short, the game does not only shine in the main story, but also in its secondary missions, with events that will bring interesting reflections that serve today’s society.

Cat eyes

The Witcher 3 on next generation shouldn’t be seen as a completely remade title for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In fact, it is very close to a remaster that aims to bring graphical improvements and general refinements, making the adventure more complete and enjoyable.

In practical improvements, CD Projekt Red has refined one of the main problems of the last generation: crashes. Previously, Geralt could die from jumping from ridiculous heights or taking damage unfairly. Now, the wizard has not become Spider-Man, but now you can go down the ravines and take shortcuts without fear of going straight to the coffin or being punished exaggeratedly.

Other highlights include instantly picking up plants without the need to press any other buttons, different travel speeds, quick launching of signals, environmental and weather improvements, and improvements to the quick access menu, allowing you to change equipped items without accessing the inventory window and the beloved photo mode for those looking for their new wallpaper or wanting to appreciate the art direction.

On the technical side, CD Projekt Red used mods from the community that fix bugs, implement more detailed character models and monsters, in addition to bringing sharper textures. However, the main stars are the graphics modes: fidelity with 4K resolution, 30 FPS and Ray-Tracing or performance, with 60 fps and dynamic 4K resolution.

Particularly, I found the adventure much more enjoyable at 60 FPS due to its fluidity, since I didn’t see significant improvements with Ray-Tracing that would justify playing at 30 FPS. Despite mods that improved so many things, the game still suffers from bugs and FPS drops, especially in fidelity mode. Fortunately, CD Projetk Red is aware and working on updates.

On PlayStation 5, the news is support for DualSense, bringing haptic support and adaptive triggers, increasing immersion in the adventure. For novice players, The Witcher 3 also has the Activities and Tips features, allowing you to receive clarification for those times when things get tight or you are lost and don’t know what to do.

A point worth mentioning in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is its soundtrack. With beautiful tracks, they pack the adventure in the main moments, giving different tones and making themselves so present that they are almost a character. It was composed by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, responsible for The Romanoffs and Minority Report.

However, it would be unfair to talk about the soundtrack without acknowledging the splendid work of Europeian dubbing. With a strong cast, it features the voices of Sergio Moreno and the legendary Orlando Drummond and Isaac Bardavid, who recently passed away, in addition to the location adapting jokes and other expressions well, making The Witcher 3 have a Europeian flavor, despite being based on Slavic mythology .

Worth the investment?

When released seven years ago, The Witcher 3 clinched the title of one of the best RPGs in history, and even with some limitations from the previous generation, the title had aged well and continued to win hearts. With the new-gen release, there’s never been a better time to return to the world of Geralt and experience the definitive version with a number of improvements and refinements that make a world of difference, despite some minor technical issues that will be resolved in a future update.

Another milestone is CD Projekt Red making the port free for those who had the last generation version, whether digital or physical. If you’ve never played The Witcher 3 before, there’s no better time to venture out and hunt monsters on the Continent.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available next-gen for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

