The Witcher 3: video compares graphics and features of the “next gen” update with the original version of the game

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it will release a free update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14th, promising huge gameplay improvements for gamers on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. published a video that compares the updated version — known as “next gen” — and the original side by side. O ElAnalistaDeBits highlights that the Game environment will be improved with global lighting fixes using ray tracing🇧🇷 There will also be different graphics performance modes, improvements to vegetation textures, shading and reflections in different climates, and a new angle that brings the camera closer to Geralt. Check below:

One of the biggest differences is the atmosphere, which removes much of the “fog effect” to show more background detail in the image. The game’s dynamic weather will see improvements in its different conditions, making each weather’s environment — whether sunny or rainy — more distinguishable.

- Advertisement - Performance Mode will bring huge improvements in lighting effects to consoles — especially when exploring the map against sunlight — while not using ray tracing, but guaranteeing 60 FPS in 4K with FSR. Quality Mode will prioritize detail fidelity, but sacrifice the fluidity of frames capped at 30 FPS.

The update will give access to a native feature that provides granular controls over image rendering, letting you control exposure, autofocus and other details. CDPR calls this tool “photo mode”. Next gen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be made available free of charge to all users with physical or digital copies of the original or “Game of the Year” version. After focusing on the massive correction of bugs in Cyberpunk 2077, the new version is finally back in the developer’s foreground and arrives in the first half of December.

Check out the trailer!