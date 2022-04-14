The Witcher 3 for the new generation is delayed without a date

Bad news for those who expected the arrival of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the new generation of consoles. And it is that the launch, despite being initially scheduled for the fourth quarter of last year, with the focus clearly on Christmas gifts, finally had to be postponed, on that occasion together with Cyberpunk 2077, whose version for new gene finally hit the market two months ago now.

After discarding the idea of ​​releasing both updates at the same time, a quite sensible move in my opinion, the new schedule of the Polish studio placed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sometime in the second quarter of this yearthat is, between April and June, so we could imagine that its development was already quite advanced and that, therefore, Geralt de Rivia would soon arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the right conditions to get it out the most out of these consoles.

We could imagine it until, by surprise, the official account of the game on Twitter has published two messages in a threadin which CD Projekt Red announces a very important change in the development of the new gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This is what we can read in both messages:

«We have decided to have our internal development team carry out the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and therefore have to postpone the Q2 release until further notice.

We will update as soon as we can. Thanks for your understanding.»

It draws attention, without a doubt, the decision to dispense with Saber Interactive, which is the studio that was working on the update until now (and who is not mentioned in the messages) and that, furthermore, at this point, it is necessary to evaluate the work that remains to be done. Maybe I’m wrong, but seen from the outside and with this low level of information it is difficult to reach solid conclusions, but it seems that at CD Projekt Red, for whatever reason, they are not too satisfied with the work of Saber Interactive , and that has led the company to resume development of the fort from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Perhaps, in time, we will come to know what motivated this decisionbut that when the project is handed over, CDPR does not have detailed information on the remaining work, something that in theory should be more than measured in the study that until now was in charge of the project, is another sign that things should not have go as both parties wished.

The bad part, of course, is that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the new generation is delayed once again. The correct? That we can understand that the decision of CD Projekt Red puts the delivery of a game in conditions before delivering a game as soon as possible. Something that, without a doubt, we can attribute to the painful learning that the company experienced with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Well, and the other bad part is that this can also delay the reboot of the saga, with all the expectations that it has already generated. But hey, I repeat, better soon than soon.