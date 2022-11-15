The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series will be released in December, confirms CD Projekt RED

Update (11/14/2022) – by DT

Developer CD Projekt RED has revealed the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game for the current generation of consoles had been postponed indefinitely in April of this year🇧🇷 On its official Twitter profile, the Polish company announced that The Witcher 3 is coming to new consoles on December 14, 2022çWith the free upgrade for those who already own an edition of the game in previous generation video games.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arrives on December 14th, free for those who already own the game. For more details and the gameplay reveal, stay tuned to REDstreams next week at twitch.tv/cdprojektred. According to a statement from the developer, the game will have “dozens of visual, performance and technical improvements over the original title”, such as ray tracing, faster loading times, as well as a variety of mods.





Rumors already pointed to a December release. and the CD Projekt RED has promised to reveal moremore details in a livestream on your Twitch channel next week. The company said fans can look forward to gameplay and other information. In addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions will also receive an update with numerous additions and improvements, as well as additional content themed around Netflix's The Witcher.

Update (10/17/2022) – GS The Witcher 3: PS5 and Xbox Series Versions May Launch in December

In July 2021, CD Projekt Red announced the release of remastered versions of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3 for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. In the announcement, the developer stated that the launch would take place at the end of 2021, but the plans ended up changing and in April of this year, the launch was postponed indefinitely. This week, a UK store appears to have finally indicated when the launch will take place. Through an employee who works at British retailer Game, we learned that the store has allegedly made an update to its database for the game, listing a December 9 release date. Called The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition, this is presumably the updated version of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

CD Projekt Red has yet to reveal any previews of this enhanced version of The Witcher 3. They have confirmed that it will arrive with support for ray tracing, but that is the extent of the updates. They did the same with Cyberpunk 2077, which received a native PS5 and Xbox Series X version after launch, although ray tracing support was limited to shadows only and not including reflections. According to CD Projekt Red, this will be a free upgrade for existing owners of the game, meaning that if you've already purchased a copy on any of the available platforms, you won't have to buy it again or pay a fee to upgrade. As always, we have to wait to find out if the rumor is correct.

Original text – 04/13/2022

The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is delayed indefinitely

The versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S of the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had their releases postponed indefinitely. The information was officially released this Wednesday (13) by the developer CD Project Red🇧🇷 The Witcher 3 for new generation was scheduled to be released in sometime in the second quarter of this year. However, with this update released by CD Projekt Red, the new version of the game does not have a defined premiere window🇧🇷

We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

On Twitter, the studio stated that an in-house team will conduct the rest of the work and the scope of the project will also be assessed. Until then, the new version was being made by Saber Interactive, responsible for the port of the game for the Nintendo Switch. “We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and have therefore decided to delay the Q2 release until further notice. We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding,” the company said on the social network.