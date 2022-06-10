The Windows 11 file explorer already has its tabs

File explorer is a key component in any operating system and the renewal of Windows has been pending for many years. The new version for Windows 11 was announced at the event of the “future of hybrid work” that Microsoft held in April. Now, we finally see it concretized in a version.

Microsoft has just published a new development version of Windows 11 which includes the renewal of the file explorer and other new features. This is Insider Preview Build 25136, an early build that Insiders can test by accessing the Dev channel. Given the time frame, we don’t expect the final build to be released until 2023 with Sun Valley 3.

Windows 11 File Explorer

Tabs have been one of the most requested features by users in the Microsoft Feedback Hub. The company tested it on test builds of Windows 10 in 2017, but soon removed it. With the launch of Windows 11 its development was announced and now we see it embodied in a version.

It must be said that the file explorer tabs it’s been a standard feature in the Mac Finder and Linux managers for quite some time. Also in third-party browsers, Y is useful, allowing users to multitask and move between different Explorer directories without the need to activate duplicate instances of the same application.

In addition to the tabs, the browser will have a new home page which will show files that were manually added to favourites”, as well as recent files and a quick access area at the top of the screen. It will also have the ability to pin individual files (favorites) and offer contextual suggestions powered by the Context IQ which uses the Microsoft Editor to make it easier to find the files we’re looking for.

There are other changes like Windows known folders that are available by default in the navigation pane are no longer shown under “This PC” to keep that view focused on available storage drives or partitions.

This tool looks goodessential in any operating system, and that in addition to the file and folder management functions, offers the possibility of executing commands from the same manager.

Other news

Microsoft has added other features to its latest test build. One of these is the ability to add more dynamic content to the Widgets app, weather, sports, and finance.

Separate to this build, Microsoft has announced updates to the other apps being revamped, Notepad and Media Player. You can try the new features if you’re enrolled in the Windows Insider Program.