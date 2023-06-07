The Windows 11 feature you should know to improve your productivity

- Advertisement -

is the operating system par excellence. It is true that ChromeOS has grown a lot in the laptop sector, but it is still far behind the Microsoft interface and that it is the most used option. All thanks to a simple and intuitive interface with which to provide a user experience beyond any doubt. In addition, the team behind the development of Windows 11 does not stop releasing updates with which to this operating system. Without going any further, they recently added support for .RAR files, something we’ve been asking for for years. Not to mention the large number of tricks for Windows 11 with which you can make the most of the possibilities offered by the operating system of the Redmond-based company. Duplicate the screen in Windows 11 and work in two programs at the same time For example, we have already explained the steps you must follow to turn your Windows 11 computer into a router and connect a tablet to browse the Internet, or the best solution if you have the problem of “black screen” when turning on your computer. And today we want to explain another of the best tricks for Windows 11 that will allow you to improve your performance and in the easiest way. We are talking about activating a function that allows you to work with two applications simultaneously by dividing the screen of your computer. As you will see later, the process is extremely simple and will not take you more than a few minutes, so do not hesitate to follow this simple tutorial where we show you all the steps to follow to be able to divide the screen of a desktop or laptop computer with Windows 11 made easy. Open the first app you want to use in split screen mode. Click and hold the app window title and drag it to the left or right side of the screen. You’ll see the window automatically snap to half the screen. Release the click to dock the window in that position. You’ll now see the other half of the screen fill with thumbnails of other recently opened apps. Click the thumbnail of the second app you want to open on the opposite side of the screen. The second app will open on the opposite side of the screen, allowing you to see two apps at the same time. As you will see, it is very simple, so do not hesitate to try this trick for Windows 11 >