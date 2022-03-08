The widgets of the Facebook app for Android are back, after six years

Years ago, Facebook offered widgets alongside its Android app. This, at a time when the novelty of being able to customize the interface of a mobile had these small windows as a key element.

In the first versions of the Facebook app for Android, there were two: one with quick shortcuts to create new posts and another with the latest news from your feed. They were discontinued in 2016, but this year they are back with a few changes.

New Facebook widgets for Android

Six years after its removal, the Facebook application for Android regained the presence of widgets to its credit. Again there are two, but different from the ones I already had before. Now, the new ones are limited to visually displaying the latest social media notifications.

Facebook had widgets until version 63.0 of the application, launched in 2016. After its withdrawal, it was possible to continue using them for a while if an old version of the app was installed, but then that option was no longer valid.

Today, the Facebook app is on version 356.0, a sign of how long and how many changes have occurred in between. 300 versions later, Facebook got its widgets back. Both named in the same way, one is presented with a 3×3 size and the other with a 5×2 size.

Screenshot: Techsmart

The 3×3 widget is a square that displays the latest Facebook notification by visually highlighting the associated image. If it is not a photo notification, the person’s profile photo will be used.

The 5×3 widget displays what it calls “top notifications”, even though they appear to be just the last two Facebook notifications. This time with a different style, more text and the full text of the notification. Clicking on one of them opens the associated content -as if you had done it from the app- and stops being displayed in the widget: the following will be displayed.

Although small, the second widget has some shortcuts. The tiny Facebook logo in the top right corner doubles as a button that takes you to the Facebook cover, while tapping the title opens the list of notifications.

Actually, widgets never stopped being a part of Android. However, Facebook chose to scrap this idea six years ago. Today, perhaps influenced by the presence of widgets in iOS or simply by wanting to take a step back, this feature is already available to Android users.

Although we note that these widgets are in the latest version of Facebook for Android, they could be progressively activated for users, as is usual with the new Meta app tools.