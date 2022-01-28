Amazon’s virtual voice assistant, Alexa, is one of the most complete on the market. Not only because of how precise it can be when responding, but because of the almost infinite command file it has. We can even create a Skill with our own Alexa. As the virtual assistant that it is, it is programmed to carry out a wide variety of actions from turning the lights on and off at home, making the shopping list, creating reminders, etc. Some Alexa users are dedicated to asking you strange, curious and even funny questions. We are going to see what are the strangest questions that we can ask the Amazon voice assistant.

The real virtual assistant boom It started more or less a decade ago and now it is rare that the home does not have any of them among its electronic devices. All kinds of questions are possible with Alexa. From body noises, movie references, or funny yet weird questions to ask Alexa. Next, you can read some of the most extravagant phrases that users make to Alexa. Personal questions Maybe you’ve never thought about it, but we can ask Alexa personal questions. The Amazon assistant is prepared for everything and will answer intimate questions how are you: Alexa, how much do you weigh?

Alexa, are you pretty?

Alexa, what is your favorite color?

Alexa, how old are you?

Alexa, do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend?

Alex, where do you live?

Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up? Amazon Echo 3rd generation with built-in Alexa Read: How to reinstall missing apps from Google Play Store

Technology

We can also ask Alexa questions related to technology and artificial intelligence. So much so that it will even answer questions related to other voice assistants like Siri.

Alexa, what is the value of pi

Alexa, are we in the Matrix?

Alexa, which phone is better

Alexa, are you a robot?

Alexa, what are the three laws of robotics?

Alexa, do you know Cortana?

Alexa, do you know Siri?

Alexa, Mac or PC?

Movie and TV Quotes

If you want to have a laugh, you can relive some movie and TV scenes by asking Alexa these questions:

Alexa, tea. Earl Grey. Hot

Alexa, how do you know so much about swallows?

Alexa, I want the truth

Alexa, I’m your father!

Alexa, define rock, paper, scissors, lizard, Spock

Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya!

Alexa, are you Skynet?

Weird questions to ask Alexa

Alexa modes

The voice assistant also has a easter egg series that make him put himself in the shoes of different roles in the family. These are some of its most prominent modes:

Super Alexa mode: Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.

baby mode

whisper mode

self destruct mode

mom mode

teen mode

child mode

granny mode

The truth is that the list of strange questions that we can ask Alexa could be endless, since the Amazon assistant seems to have an answer for everything, or almost everything. It is a matter of experimenting and asking him questions to see what he can think of to answer you. Let’s say the limit is in your imagination. If any of the questions you’ve asked Alexa seem curious or strange, share them with us.