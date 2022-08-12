HomeMobileAndroidThe week of folding: on 11 August Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also...

The week of folding: on 11 August Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also arrives | Rumor

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
966954.jpeg
966954.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The month of August is typically sluggish for the mobile world, with a few rare exceptions, but this 2022 seems to contradict the rule: this week in particular promises to be very eventful – there is of course Samsung’s Unpacked, in which they will arrive. Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and many other things, then the day after the Motorola event with (also here: among others) the RAZR 2022 and the super flagship X30 Pro with 200 MP camera; and, twist, always 11 will also arrive Xiaomi Mix Fold 2at least according to what Ice Universe tells us.

IS very strange that Xiaomi presents such a high-profile phone with practically zero warning and without a proper pre-launch marketing campaign – teasers, social posts, anything to grab the attention of fans. So let’s say it is information to be taken with a bit of a grain of salt, even if it comes from a generally very reliable source.

I can’t say too much, I hope you can pay attention to the MIX Fold2 on August 11th, the day after the Fold4 release, it will be an amazing product.

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 8, 2022

 

They discover a failure in the processor of Android phones that covers 37% of the market

For the moment we don’t know a lot about Xiaomi’s new folding. The little information leaked suggests that it will be an appreciable upgrade compared to the current model (visible in the opening image), both from the point of view of technical specifications and from that of design / form factor. In a nutshell, it will be more squared, but for some more details we report the few technical data in our possession so far:

  • External display:
    • Resolution: 1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 21: 9 ratio (previous model: 27: 9)
    • Refresh: 120 Hz (previous model: 90 Hz)
  • Internal display:
    • 10.3: 9 ratio (previous model: 4: 3 or 12: 9)
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Internal Storage: 512GB or 1TB
  • Charging speed: 56W

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, the return of the “legend”

Razer has presented the DeathAdder V3 Pro to renew their best-selling line of mice...
Tech News

Disney + will premiere its plan with announcements on December 8

Complying with the previously announced, Disney + announced that as of December 8 it...
Apple

Apple, 90 million iPhone 14 ready to defeat the crisis and Android

The rumors about the actual availability of the iPhone 14 once it arrives on...
Europe

Latvia and Estonia leave China-backed East Europe forum in new setback for Beijing

Latvia and Estonia say they have left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.