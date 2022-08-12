The week of folding: on 11 August Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also arrives | Rumor

- Advertisement -

The month of is typically sluggish for the mobile world, with a few rare exceptions, but this 2022 seems to contradict the rule: this week in particular promises to be very eventful – there is of course Samsung’s Unpacked, in which they will arrive. Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and many other things, then the day after the Motorola event with (also here: among others) the RAZR 2022 and the super flagship X30 Pro with 200 MP camera; and, twist, always 11 will also arrive Xiaomi Mix Fold 2at least according to what Ice Universe tells us.

IS very strange that Xiaomi presents such a high-profile phone with practically zero warning and without a proper pre-launch marketing campaign – teasers, social posts, anything to grab the attention of fans. So let’s say it is information to be taken with a bit of a grain of salt, even if it comes from a generally very reliable source.

I can’t say too much, I hope you can pay attention to the MIX Fold2 on August 11th, the day after the Fold4 release, it will be an amazing product.

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 8, 2022

For the moment we don’t know a lot about Xiaomi’s new . The little information leaked suggests that it will be an appreciable upgrade compared to the current model (visible in the opening image), both from the point of view of technical specifications and from that of design / form factor. In a nutshell, it will be more squared, but for some more details we report the few technical data in our possession so far:

External display: Resolution: 1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 21: 9 ratio (previous model: 27: 9) Refresh: 120 Hz (previous model: 90 Hz)

Internal display: 10.3: 9 ratio (previous model: 4: 3 or 12: 9)

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB

Internal Storage: 512GB or 1TB

Charging speed: 56W