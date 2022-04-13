The website that children and adolescents use when they are bored

Googling “What to do when I’m bored” is a classic.

When there is plenty of time, we have already read, we have already played, it is raining, there are no friends or siblings nearby and you do not feel like watching TV or playing a board game, you have to resort to the new, and there are many websites specialized in that , in killing time with unproductive activities, although not uninteresting for that.

Today I will talk about a great acquaintance among children and adolescents, a website with a large number of activities to pass the time, without objectives, without scoring, without creating accounts or sophisticated elements of any kind.

This is Neal.fun, a website where we have to choose one of the banners to carry out the desired activity, such as marking the things we have already done in life, for example:

Neal Fun has it all. On its main page we can open a generator of relaxing sounds, with the possibility of selecting the volume of each component:

Or participate in surveys where you comment on how certain words are pronounced, including the gif, jif of a lifetime.

There are other less interactive activities, like seeing rocks falling on a digital floor, but there are other very interesting ones, like seeing the front page of major media outlets 10 years ago, for example.

Another curious activity is trying to spend Bill Gates’ money buying things from helicopters to hamburgers. It is not the only activity related to consumption, there are also others to sell everything that they offer us.

There are 22 activities, including memory and skill games, a map that shows how children are born in the world “in real time”, an activity for us to fold a piece of paper and see how far it goes after doing it repeatedly (if I fold 40 times, I reach the diameter of Neptune).

A fever among children and adolescents that is worth knowing, and that will surely grow in number of activities until it establishes a business model, surely based on advertising, of course.