The web version of Snapchat, now available to everyone

By Brian Adam
Although the web version of Snapchat was announced last July, it is now that for the first time the company offers the possibility of accessing its application from a device that is not a mobile or tablet for all users.

The web version was only accessible, until now, for Snapchat Plus subscribers

With the presentation of web version for all users The possibility that until now was only available to subscribers of Snapchat Plus, the paid version of the social network in which subscribers have priority access to the company’s news, is expanded.

The web version of Snapchat offers users more space available to hold chats and especially for video calls, being able to have everything in the same window and with the largest surface corresponding to the monitor of a laptop or desktop computer.

With the launch of the web version, it is possible to maintain chat conversations and through video calls with the rest of the users, leaving all these conversations synchronized between the different types of devices, both mobile phones and computers.

Nathan Boyd, Snapchat’s head of messaging products, has stated that the lack of a web version of the platform was “an unmet need” that is now full and that will expand the possibilities of use.

Every month there are 100 million users who use Snapchat to have video calls with others, so it is expected that this number can increase with the ability to have these conversations from computers thanks to the recently arrived web version. A possibility that until now was limited only to subscribers of Snapchat Plus, the paid version of the platform, which offers other exclusive features.

A premium version that is proving quite successful in its early stages, with more than a million registered users in the first six weeks of its existence, surpassing other paid versions of social networks such as Twitter Blue.

