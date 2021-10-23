The weather widgets of Android 12 on any other mobile thanks to this application

With the arrival of the latest version of the system, new widgets also arrived, all with renewed aesthetics. Google weather widgets are an example: those who own Android 12 can test them directly. The others have in the application Android 12 Weather Widgets an excellent alternative: it is valid for Android 4.4 and higher.

From being almost disappeared due to a lack of interest in them to returning with force adapting to the most minimalist designs: there is no doubt that widgets are living a second youth. They allow you to view the information without entering the applications, they decorate the desks and they are even beautiful, like the latest Android 12 widgets. What do you want to add the weather widgets but you still can’t update? An app puts them at your fingertips.

Android 12 design and wide variety of colors

The application offers two types of widgets: free and paid (under a purchase of 0.99 euros). Maintains the design that Google implements with Android 12, the style and appearance is similar to those already seen in the Google Pixel and its operation is as expected. Android 12 Weather Widgets is a great widget app.

When you open the application for the first time, it offers a cover page with the options it includes, which are not many: choose the city for which the meteorological data will be obtained (with the option of capture the location of the device by means of the pertinent permission), select one of the free widgets or one of the paid ones if the in-app purchase is paid. And that’s it.

Android 12 Weather Widgets offers a collection of ten free widgets and another ten paid. The premium They add pastel colors to the set, the free ones can be selected between white or gray (there is also a combination of both colors). The weather icons are minimalist and keep in line with Google widgets.

The app is valid for mobiles with Android 4.4 or higher. It carries a bit of the style of Android 12, although they do not work with “material theming”: the color of the backgrounds is fixed, it does not suit the wallpapers. Otherwise, it is a good choice for anyone looking for new weather widgets.